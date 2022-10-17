Benzema wins 2022 Ballon D’Or

It’s finally official. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has won the 2022 Ballon D’Or after his brilliant performances during the 2021-2022 season, where he scored 44 goals over 46 appearances and led the team towards a historic Champions League and LaLiga double.

Benzema was clearly the world’s best player last season and nobody in the world of football had any doubts about who would win the award as soon as Real Madrid won the Champions League against Liverpool.

The French striker put it all together last season and showed that he can also be a prolific goalscorer while keeping his playmaking ability intact.

Other candidates to win the award were Sadio Mane, Vinicius Junior or Mohammed Salah, as both Liverpool and Madrid were the two most highlighted teams during the 2021-2022 season. In the end, Benzema prevailed and became Real Madrid’s eighth Ballon D’Or winner alongside Di Stefano, Kopa, Figo, Ronaldo Nazario, Cannavaro, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.