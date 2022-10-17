Courtois wins 2022 Yashin award

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has won the 2022 Yashin award, which names the world’s best goalkeeper for the 2021-2022 season.

Courtois was historically great last year and was also named the MVP in the Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, so this award is as obvious as it gets. It’s true that the panel of voters only considered Courtois the seventh best goalkeeper last year and that he deserved way better than that, but this time he wasn’t snubbed.

The Belgian goalkeeper is currently out treating some pain on his sciatica nerve, but he was able to travel to Paris and collect the award. Courtois should be back with the team soon, which will only help Real Madrid as he’s still in his prime.

Courtois is 30 years old and should have some good years of football left in the tank, so if Real Madrid keep succeeding and he keeps performing at a high level, this might not be the only time he wins a Yashin award.