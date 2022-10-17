Managing Madrid Drawing Board: Ancelotti sends Xavi back to school

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Last night in El Clasico, Carlo Ancelotti got the better of Xavi Hernandez in Real Madrid’s 3 - 1 win over Barcelona. Real Madrid defended well, and took advantage of Barcelona’s frail transition defense in key moments. Ancelotti’s starting XI was perfect, and his tactical flexibility trumped Xavi’s ‘we must play only a certain way’ philosophy. Xavi, who was down 2 - 0 at half-time, said after the game that his team “dominated” the first half.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, didn’t have to say much because the football and result spoke for itself.

Here’s Finn’s take on Ancelotti taking Xavi back to school: