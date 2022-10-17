Managing Madrid Podcast: Reflecting on the Toni Kroos Masterclass

AUDIO:

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Toni Kroos’s masterclass vs Barcelona

Dani Carvajal’s performance

Eder Militao

The defensive job Real Madrid did on Raphinha, Dembele, and Lewandowski

Could this really have been a ‘goleada’?

Tactical identities

“intensity”

Thibaut Courtois’s health

Is this team better than it was last season?

Aurelien Tchouameni

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)