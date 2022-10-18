Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Bi-annual Clasico salt

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Are Real Madrid actually better than Barcelona?

Xavi Hernandez’s ideologies

Where Barca’s goals come from

Joan Laporta and referees

Is Xavi cognizant of the correct problems his team has?

Real Madrid’s defense

Barca’s injuries

Barca’s woe’s in big games

And a ton more

