Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Bi-annual Clasico salt

Kiyan and Diego go over everything from Sunday night, polémicas, tácticas, churros and all

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Are Real Madrid actually better than Barcelona?
  • Xavi Hernandez’s ideologies
  • Where Barca’s goals come from
  • Joan Laporta and referees
  • Is Xavi cognizant of the correct problems his team has?
  • Real Madrid’s defense
  • Barca’s injuries
  • Barca’s woe’s in big games
  • And a ton more

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

