Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Bi-annual Clasico salt

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Are Real Madrid actually better than Barcelona?
- Xavi Hernandez’s ideologies
- Where Barca’s goals come from
- Joan Laporta and referees
- Is Xavi cognizant of the correct problems his team has?
- Real Madrid’s defense
- Barca’s injuries
- Barca’s woe’s in big games
- And a ton more
