Balon D’Or Benz: 18 Oct 2022

BALON D’OR KARIM BENZEMA

FINALLY - FINALLY, King Karim Benzema aka Big Benz aka El Gato finally gets the respect he deserves with a Balon D’Or. Also truly fitting that Zinedine Zidane hands the Frenchman this massive trophy. Honestly, congratulations to Benz on a fantastic season and leadership of our squad. This Daily Thread is primarily dedicated to him!

️| Benzema: “I will retire in Real Madrid, there is no other option.” pic.twitter.com/piRwhvMGPM — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 17, 2022

️ Here is the cover of France Football! Out this saturday! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/WdYWWOvSqQ — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Also Congratulations to Courtois

Although it would have been amazing to see Tbo on the podium, it is still a well-deserved prize for him to be named the best goalkeeper in the world!

Love This Video From Mourinho

Jose Mourinho had these words to say about Karim Benzema as the winner of the #BallonDor#Benzema #BallonDor2022 pic.twitter.com/StgB77wMTB — Mourinho Videos (@mourinhovideos) October 17, 2022

Full Video Below (feat. Zidane, Carlo, Mourinho, and others)

A who's who of football pays tribute to 2022 #Ballondor winner Karim Benzema. pic.twitter.com/n9SFnYvRGw — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 17, 2022

Benzema HYYYYPE VIDEO(s)

Outstanding in every single way...

Where Does Benz Rank in Real All-Time Greats?

Earnestly, not trying to start a heated debate, but was curious where MM ranks Benzema as an all-time Real Madrid great? Personally, I think he qualifies for Top 5 legend status considering his statistics and timelessness at the club.

No Poll because we don’t need strangers muddying our input.

He’s definitely the #1 swag/drippy/litty Real Madrid player of all time...

The Streets Belong to King Karim Benz

Exhibit A Below: