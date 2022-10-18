 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Balon D’Or Benz: 18 Oct 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
FBL-AWARD-BALLON D’OR-2022 Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

BALON D’OR KARIM BENZEMA

FINALLY - FINALLY, King Karim Benzema aka Big Benz aka El Gato finally gets the respect he deserves with a Balon D’Or. Also truly fitting that Zinedine Zidane hands the Frenchman this massive trophy. Honestly, congratulations to Benz on a fantastic season and leadership of our squad. This Daily Thread is primarily dedicated to him!

Also Congratulations to Courtois

Although it would have been amazing to see Tbo on the podium, it is still a well-deserved prize for him to be named the best goalkeeper in the world!

Love This Video From Mourinho

Full Video Below (feat. Zidane, Carlo, Mourinho, and others)

Benzema HYYYYPE VIDEO(s)

Outstanding in every single way...

Where Does Benz Rank in Real All-Time Greats?

Earnestly, not trying to start a heated debate, but was curious where MM ranks Benzema as an all-time Real Madrid great? Personally, I think he qualifies for Top 5 legend status considering his statistics and timelessness at the club.

No Poll because we don’t need strangers muddying our input.

He’s definitely the #1 swag/drippy/litty Real Madrid player of all time...

The Streets Belong to King Karim Benz

Exhibit A Below:

