Balon D’Or Benz: 18 Oct 2022

BALON D’OR KARIM BENZEMA
FINALLY - FINALLY, King Karim Benzema aka Big Benz aka El Gato finally gets the respect he deserves with a Balon D’Or. Also truly fitting that Zinedine Zidane hands the Frenchman this massive trophy. Honestly, congratulations to Benz on a fantastic season and leadership of our squad. This Daily Thread is primarily dedicated to him!
️| Benzema: “I will retire in Real Madrid, there is no other option.” pic.twitter.com/piRwhvMGPM— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 17, 2022
️ Here is the cover of France Football! Out this saturday! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/WdYWWOvSqQ— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
What a night. pic.twitter.com/vc59sOF5AQ— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 17, 2022
Also Congratulations to Courtois
Although it would have been amazing to see Tbo on the podium, it is still a well-deserved prize for him to be named the best goalkeeper in the world!
THIBAUT COURTOIS IS THE 2022 YACHINE TROPHY WINNER!@realmadrid#TrophéeYachine #balondor pic.twitter.com/llvIhMm1iz— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Love This Video From Mourinho
Jose Mourinho had these words to say about Karim Benzema as the winner of the #BallonDor#Benzema #BallonDor2022 pic.twitter.com/StgB77wMTB— Mourinho Videos (@mourinhovideos) October 17, 2022
Full Video Below (feat. Zidane, Carlo, Mourinho, and others)
A who's who of football pays tribute to 2022 #Ballondor winner Karim Benzema. pic.twitter.com/n9SFnYvRGw— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 17, 2022
Benzema HYYYYPE VIDEO(s)
Outstanding in every single way...
Where Does Benz Rank in Real All-Time Greats?
Earnestly, not trying to start a heated debate, but was curious where MM ranks Benzema as an all-time Real Madrid great? Personally, I think he qualifies for Top 5 legend status considering his statistics and timelessness at the club.
No Poll because we don’t need strangers muddying our input.
He’s definitely the #1 swag/drippy/litty Real Madrid player of all time...
The Streets Belong to King Karim Benz
Exhibit A Below:
