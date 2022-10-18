Florentino Perez testifies in the Neymar trial

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez appeared in court today to testify at the ongoing Neymar trial, where the Brazilian footballer is on trial over fraud and corruption charges associated with his transfer from Santos to Barcelona nine years ago.

Perez’s appearance in court was quite brief. He was there to provide information on Real Madrid’s involvement in trying to sign the Brazilian during that time.

“It was a 45 million offer, as reflected in the summary,” Florentino Perez testified. “We were interested in the player ten years ago. I knew through the Sports Directorate that he wanted to leave Santos. I did not speak to anyone.

“The players go where they want and Neymar wanted to go to Barcelona and that’s why he went there.”

Perez was also asked whether or not he spoke with the DIS at that time.

“Did I meet with DIS? ”I have no idea,” Perez explained. “I don’t remember anything. I did not participate in anything. It’s all in the summary. If we didn’t respond to a letter they sent us, it would be because we wouldn’t have anything to say.”