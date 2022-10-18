Florentino Perez: “Signing Mbappe now makes no sense”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez talked to the Spanish media right after the conclusion of the Ballon D’Or ceremony where striker Karim Benzema conquered the prestigious award.

Naturally, Perez was asked about the rumors suggesting that Mbappe wants out of Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’m not even paying attention to the rumors. We had a good summer of rumors and gossip and all of that is pointless now. Signing him makes no sense for us now, our attackers are developing in a great way. Vinicius and Rodrygo are two formidable players. I see them both as potential Ballon D’Or winners, we have to see how they keep developing. We’re only focusing on the players we have now and we’re doing just fine. Camavinga, Valverde, Militao and Tchoauemeni are young and have a promising future ahead of them,” said Perez.

Perez also praised Benzema and shared his feelings about the attacker winning the Ballon D’Or.

“At last Benzema got the recognition he deserves as the world’s best player. He has been deserving this for many years because he’s been the best over the last three or four seasons. He’s a combination of Ronaldo and Zidane, he does those two jobs at the same time. He moves the offensive line the way Zidane did and shoots the way Ronaldo Nazario did. Ronaldo, Figo, Zidane and Benzema were all here and we took a picture together. Four legends, that holds a special value for me. Four Ballon D’Or winners,” concluded Perez.