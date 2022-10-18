Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Elche

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Elche in La Liga.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Luis López y Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger y F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde y Tchouameni.

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr. y Rodrygo.

As expected, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois isn’t available just yet and will need some more treatment and rest before he can defend Real Madrid’s goal. Other than that, this is the standard squad list from Real Madrid with the exception of Mariano, who missed the training session today and will also be out for the game. Backup right-back Alvaro Odriozola made the list instead.

Ancelotti will be expected to make some rotations as Real Madrid will face Sevilla on Saturday in what will be an important game to keep the momentum going.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/19/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

