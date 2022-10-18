Figo: “Real Madrid were better and deserved to win the Clásico.”

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona player Luis Figo spoke on a panel today during a La Liga event on a variety of subjects, but mostly related to the events of El Clasico on Sunday night.

“Real Madrid were better and deserved to win the Clásico,” Figo stated. “I think Barcelona didn’t feel comfortable in the first half, that’s why they were lower on the scoreboard.

“In general, I think Madrid was better and that’s why they won the game. They were more effective in terms of the chances they had to score goals. Barcelona were able to equalize and score the 1- 1 in the first half, but they weren’t effective. That could have helped them get into the game, because then they suffered the second goal. Benzema, Modric, and Vinicius played well. In general, Real Madrid were better in the Clasico.”

Figo was also asked whether or not there is a player now that resembles his own playing style.

“I don’t think there is now a player with a style similar to mine, because my game was different,” Figo explained. “Of course, I look at the players who play in my position, and I like to see Kingsley Coman, Dembele, Ansu Fati, Rodrygo... I think they are very top players and I enjoy watching them play.”