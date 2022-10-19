Daily Thread: 19 Oct 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

ITS MATCH DAY

So far it’s been a good few days as a Madridsta, but now its time to refocus as we take on Elche tomorrow in the Manuel Martinez Valero. Somewhat a trap game, but Madrid truly needs to keep up this momentum to solidify the win against Barcelona and our points advantage.

Rotations?

According to DiarioAS, we shouldn’t expect too many rotations tomorrow. It would be great to see another Rudiger start though!!

Long Live The King

Still need to appreciate the football genius that is King Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema shows off Ballon d'Or in training pic.twitter.com/6GIdqwvpSU — GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) October 18, 2022

I’m not crying...it just sometimes rains here

This moment is simply beautiful...