Daily Thread: 19 Oct 2022

ITS MATCH DAY
So far it’s been a good few days as a Madridsta, but now its time to refocus as we take on Elche tomorrow in the Manuel Martinez Valero. Somewhat a trap game, but Madrid truly needs to keep up this momentum to solidify the win against Barcelona and our points advantage.
⚔️ @elchecf vs @realmadrid
Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero
⏱ 21:00 (Spanish time)
Rotations?
According to DiarioAS, we shouldn’t expect too many rotations tomorrow. It would be great to see another Rudiger start though!!
Long Live The King
Still need to appreciate the football genius that is King Karim Benzema.
I’m not crying...it just sometimes rains here
This moment is simply beautiful...
