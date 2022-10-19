Elche vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Elche in what should be a good opportunity for Carlo Ancelotti to make rotations, given that some of his players will need to rest after El Clasico and just a few days ahead of facing Sevilla.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Elche predicted XI: Badia, Josan, Palacios, Roco, Bigas, Clerc, Collado, Mascarell, Guti, Tete, Milla.

Ancelotti might deploy the 4-3-3 with Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema all playing, knowing that Elche will be expected to sit back and defend. Madrid could need some more production offensively and playing with three pure attackers in this game would make sense.

Vazquez and Rudiger will likely play to give Carvajal and Alaba some rest, while Nacho could also start if Ancelotti really feels this is a manageable game. Elche are last in the table and Madrid should take care of business in comfortable fashion.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/19/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.