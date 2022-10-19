Elche vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Elche in what should be a fairly manageable game for Los Blancos. Elche are last in La Liga and it looks like they will try to avoid relegation all season long. They have conceded 21 goals so far this season and have only found the back of the net six times.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have a good opportunity to earn another three points after their crucial win in El Clasico last Sunday afternoon. Ancelotti’s mean have retaken control of the table and are three points ahead of Barcelona, who will have a tough schedule over the next few weeks. Games like this one against Elche are the ones Real Madrid should not drop as they try to defend their title.

Coach Ancelotti will likely make some rotations with just seven matches to go before the schedule stops to make room for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/19/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

