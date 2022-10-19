Preview, Squad List, Team News: Vllaznia vs. Real Madrid; UWCL

Preview

Real Madrid kick off their journey in the Champions League group stage away to Vllaznia at 18:45 CET (12:45 pm ET) on October 20th. Needless to say, this is a must-win game for Las Blancas. Their group also consists of PSG and Chelsea, who both possess the quality and ambition to reach the knockout rounds.

Vllaznia won the Albanian National Women’s Championship last season by 8 points over 20 matchdays and currently lead the league based on goal difference. They made it to this group by beating Spartak Myjava in a one-off match before besting Zhytlobud-2 Kharkiv in a two-legged tie.

Madrid are coming off a 7-1 thrashing of Alavés and need to keep in mind their Sunday league contest vs. the incredibly dangerous Levante.

GK: Misa, Gérard, Belén

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave)

Toletti has returned to the squad after suffering an injury that kept her out of international duty and Madrid’s last game vs. Alavés. She likely won’t start but may get some minutes off the bench.