CONFIRMED lineups: Elche vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Elche in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Elche starting XI (TBC): Badia, Josan, Palacios, Roco, Bigas, Clerc, Collado, Mascarell, Guti, Tete, Milla.

As expected, Ancelotti has decided to make some rotations in this game knowing that the team should still be capable of taking care of business against Elche, who have been struggling all season long. Los Blancos are coming off a huge win in El Clasico and will need to keep this form going.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/19/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

