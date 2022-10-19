Player Ratings: Elche 0 - 3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid beat Elche 3-0 away from home thanks to a lovely strike by in-form man Fede Valverde, a golden goal from the golden man Karim Benzema - and a decent finish from Marco Asensio. It was a game of disallowed goals galore, but Real Madrid did enough to come out with the three points nonetheless.

All of the player ratings are shown below:

Andriy Lunin — 7.5: A clean sheet for Andriy, but an awkward one in which he did not have that much to do despite the positive score-line. When he was required, he stepped up however with a couple of decent saves and interventions. I’m just happy he is finally getting a run of games to showcase himself.

Dani Carvajal—7.5: A good showing from a big game player in a not so big game. He could have had an assist had the third goal not been ruled out for offside. Real Madrid are simply better with Dani in the team.

Éder Militão —8.5: A man really entering the best form of his career so far. Another stellar performance at the back to deny any danger coming his way. He has made it very difficult to drop him despite the options available to Carlo Ancelotti.

Antonio Rüdiger —7.5: Another beastly central defender who will calm the nerves of any fan. He played one incredible pass in-particular going forwards, and always seems to provide that X-factor even in the driest affairs.

David Alaba —7.5: One of the players to lose a goal to VAR. His first time shot was scratched out due to an offside - but other than that he enjoyed his offensive duties as a full-back, and still defended solidly as well.

Toni Kroos —7: Toni did what he is employed to do, controlling the tempo and style of Real Madrid’s play from the base of midfield. A quietly strong performance from the midfield maestro.

Luka Modrić — 7.5: Constantly involved in build up play across the attack, helping to give Los Blancos control of the proceedings. Not the strongest game you’ll see him play in, but by no means anything but a good performance.

Fede Valverde — 8: Things could not be going better for this man at the moment. Another excellent finish to add to his collection today as he opened the scoring. He was then a vital component of Real Madrid’s domination throughout the match.

Rodrygo Goes—8.5: Two assists for this man today, as he continues to impress. He combined with Karim Benzema for the second, and picked out Marco Asensio for the third. Elche had no answers for him at times, and he will surely have the man of the match vote from many fans.

Vinícius Júnior—7: Looked really slippery at times as defenders struggled to get near him, but was ultimately unable to add to his statistics for the season. One run in the first half saw him beat to players before simultaneously nutmegging and being fouled by the third. Impressive stuff.

Karim Benzema—8: Luck had almost run out for the Ballon d’Or winner. His first two goals were cancelled out after an easy finish was brought back for offside - and then a powerful low strike was ruled out for the same reason. The goal he did score however consisted of the quality needed to win such prestigious awards. After a one-two pass with Rodrygo Goes and some great movement - the Frenchman arrowed a strike into the bottom corner. Sumptuous.

Never needed to worry about Benzema. Real Madrid went undefeated with him *not* scoring and now he's scoring and it clicks the team into another gear they hadn't tapped into yet this season. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) October 19, 2022

Substitutions:

Aurélien Tchouaméni — 6: The first substitute certainly got involved and did not look out of place after coming on, but did not exactly leave his mark either.

Marco Asensio — 7: Marco came on at a later stage, but was a player who did manager to make a mark. A tidy finish from a great Rodrygo Goes pass in the final minute meant that Marco was on the scoresheet before full time.

Eduardo Camavinga — N/A: Had a decent amount of time, but did not do enough to garner a rating for this game.

Lucas Vázquez — N/A: Last time I was on player ratings duty, there was no such thing as the five substitution rule. This was pretty much wrapped up by the time Lucas came on, but it would have been hard to impress enough to earn a rating in that time anyway.

Nacho Fernández — N/A: No rating for the late substitute Nacho.

That concludes the player ratings for the Elche game. Do you agree with them, and who would be your man of the match?