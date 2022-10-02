Macthday 7 : 2 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Keeping it a hundred

️ @MrAncelotti: "We are delighted to have a strong team. Everyone will show their quality and commitment."#RealMadridOsasuna pic.twitter.com/rW3glnB1WR — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) October 1, 2022

Ancelotti’s men are playing a different competition to everyone. It is important to try everything to reach the end of the year with a 100% record. Right now Carletto and his boys have their game face on. They know how to win and they go out to do just that.

Bazooka

| Real Madrid has scored 5 goals from outside the box so far in the league, a record in which they are leaders in Europe. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/8XmhnUN4rS — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 1, 2022

There’s no shortage of long range shooters in the team and we can expect more goals from outside the box as teams sit deeper to prevent the likes Vinicius, Rodrygo and Fede getting in behind their defences. There’s potentially more goals in the midfield compared to previous seasons.

Vinicius with the shooting boots

Vinicius confidence in front of goal is through the roof. He’s now a genuine goal scorer

Role Model Rodrygo

️| Savio: “Rodrygo’s career attracts me a lot. To play one day with him at Real Madrid is a dream. But I still have to prove myself.” @diarioas pic.twitter.com/4qhwKWK41g — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 1, 2022

The youngster is already inspiring other youngsters with the trajectory of his Real Madrid career so far. Talk about impact player.

Deadly

Our FK specialist.. If Karim and Co just let Alaba do his thing we could surely score more from direct FKs. The boy is razor sharp over the deadball.

