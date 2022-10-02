 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Macthday 7 : 2 October 2022

Sunday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Keeping it a hundred

Ancelotti’s men are playing a different competition to everyone. It is important to try everything to reach the end of the year with a 100% record. Right now Carletto and his boys have their game face on. They know how to win and they go out to do just that.

Bazooka

There’s no shortage of long range shooters in the team and we can expect more goals from outside the box as teams sit deeper to prevent the likes Vinicius, Rodrygo and Fede getting in behind their defences. There’s potentially more goals in the midfield compared to previous seasons.

Vinicius with the shooting boots

Vinicius confidence in front of goal is through the roof. He’s now a genuine goal scorer

Role Model Rodrygo

The youngster is already inspiring other youngsters with the trajectory of his Real Madrid career so far. Talk about impact player.

Deadly

Our FK specialist.. If Karim and Co just let Alaba do his thing we could surely score more from direct FKs. The boy is razor sharp over the deadball.

The Daily Poll

Poll

Thoughts on the predicted lineup

view results
  • 0%
    Perfect
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Alaba should be at LB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Camavinga should be starting
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Other..
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

