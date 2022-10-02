Real Madrid vs Osasuna, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Osasuna in the return of La Liga after the two-week FIFA break. Karim Benzema is back but Los Blancos will be without Luka Modric.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Osasuna predicted XI: Herrera, Vidal, Garcia, Garcia, Cruz, Torro, Brasanac, Kike, Garcia, Gomez, Budimir.

With Modric out, coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely deploy Fede Valverde in the center of the midfield, which would give Rodrygo another chance to start on the right wing even now that Benzema is back from his injury. Rudiger could start in Alaba’s spot considering that the latter suffered a minor discomfort during the break, so it would make sense to take a cautious approach given how condensed the schedule is.

Real Madrid will have to take care of business in what should be a manageable game for Los Blancos, even after the break.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.