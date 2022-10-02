Real Madrid vs Osasuna 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Osasuna in the first match after the past two-week FIFA break. Los Blancos have avoided serious injuries in these two weeks and only Luka Modric suffered a minor muscle problem which will keep him out 10 days.

Karim Benzema is back with the squad having recovered from the injury he suffered against Celtic. Benzema is expected to feature in the starting lineup, which would move Rodrygo to the right flank of the offensive line. Valverde will likely replace Modric alongside Kroos and Tchouameni.

The schedule will be frantic during the whole month of October, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to start making rotations in order to keep every single player engaged, fresh and ready to play with intensity. Los Blancos will visit Shakhtar in the Champions League next Wednesday, so the Italian coach will likely think about that match if Real Madrid can get a comfortable lead early in the game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.