Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid 2022 Live Stream: Time, TV Channels, & How To Watch Liga F online

Real Madrid will face a stern test away from home against Athletic Bilbao. Las Blancas’ main concern is that they will miss Sandie Toletti, who picked up a knock vs. Rosenborg midweek. However, Madrid have the midfield options to cover, whether that be Maite Oroz, Teresa Abelleira, or new signing Freja Siri. The former two would offer more control and creativity while the latter would provide traditional defensive steel.

Athletic Bilbao are a team that are competent in both short and direct build-up, although they prefer to keep things fast and straightforward. Thus, they are excellent in transitions and have the passers and runners to get in behind quickly and cause problems. Madrid will need to be sharp coming off a match they played less than a week ago — something that was a challenge for them last season.

How to Watch

Date: 10/02/2022

Time: 18:00 CET (12:00 pm ET)

Venue: Instalaciones de Lezama Campo 1

Available streaming: DAZN UWCL YouTube Channel