OFFICIAL: Thibaut Courtois injury report

Real Madrid have announced that Thibaut Courtois has suffered a back injury which will keep him out of Sunday's match against Osasuna.

No further details of this injury have been disclosed, but it doesn't sound too serious and it looks like the Belgian keeper will only miss a few games.

Needless to say, Real Madrid will be very careful and cautious with Courtois' injury, as this will be a long season and the team will face Barcelona and Sevilla this month.

Backup goalkeeper Lunin will be starting while Courtois is out, so he will get a very good chance to prove his worth as one of the most promising goalkeepers in European football.

Courtois' presence will be missed, as he was the world's best goalkeeper last season and a huge reason why Madrid were able to conquer the Liga and Champions League double.