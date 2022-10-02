Starting Lineups: Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Real Madrid are all set to take on Athletic Bilbao in Basque country. Following Atlético Madrid’s defeat to Levante earlier in the day, Las Blancas have a good chance to get an early leg up on their expected rivals for the number two spot in the league. However, Madrid cannot expect an easy contest, as Athletic are one of the better teams in the league and have an excellent coach. Toletti’s injury absence is the main talking point for the All Whites and you can see who has slotted in for her below.

Real Madrid’s XI: Misa; Kenti Robles, Kathellen, Ivana, Svava; Freja Siri, Zornoza; Athenea, Weir, Olga; Nahikari

Subs: Gerard, Teresa, Rocio, M. Oroz, Esther, Lorena, Claudia, Moller, Lucia, Feller

Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1

Athletic Bilbao’s XI: Quinones; Oihane, Valdezate, Bibiane, Nerea Nevado; Mariana, M. Unzue; Elexpuru, Y. Corres, Eunate; Azkona

Subs: Amaia Pena, Paula, Landaluze, Nekane, Monente, Oguiza, Pinedo, Itxaso, Arana, Peke, Ortega

Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Date: 10/02/2022

Time: 18:00 CET (12:00 pm ET)

Venue: Instalaciones de Lezama Campo 1

Available streaming: DAZN UWCL YouTube Channel