Starting Lineups: Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Real Madrid are all set to take on Athletic Bilbao in Basque country. Following Atlético Madrid’s defeat to Levante earlier in the day, Las Blancas have a good chance to get an early leg up on their expected rivals for the number two spot in the league. However, Madrid cannot expect an easy contest, as Athletic are one of the better teams in the league and have an excellent coach. Toletti’s injury absence is the main talking point for the All Whites and you can see who has slotted in for her below.
Starting Lineups
Real Madrid’s XI: Misa; Kenti Robles, Kathellen, Ivana, Svava; Freja Siri, Zornoza; Athenea, Weir, Olga; Nahikari
Subs: Gerard, Teresa, Rocio, M. Oroz, Esther, Lorena, Claudia, Moller, Lucia, Feller
Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1
Athletic Bilbao’s XI: Quinones; Oihane, Valdezate, Bibiane, Nerea Nevado; Mariana, M. Unzue; Elexpuru, Y. Corres, Eunate; Azkona
Subs: Amaia Pena, Paula, Landaluze, Nekane, Monente, Oguiza, Pinedo, Itxaso, Arana, Peke, Ortega
Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1
How to Watch
Date: 10/02/2022
Time: 18:00 CET (12:00 pm ET)
Venue: Instalaciones de Lezama Campo 1
Available streaming: DAZN UWCL YouTube Channel
