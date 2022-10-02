 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting Lineups: Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Freja Siri replaces Toletti.

By Om Arvind Updated
/ new
Real Madrid v Rosenborg BK - UEFA Women´s Champions League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg Photo by Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Real Madrid are all set to take on Athletic Bilbao in Basque country. Following Atlético Madrid’s defeat to Levante earlier in the day, Las Blancas have a good chance to get an early leg up on their expected rivals for the number two spot in the league. However, Madrid cannot expect an easy contest, as Athletic are one of the better teams in the league and have an excellent coach. Toletti’s injury absence is the main talking point for the All Whites and you can see who has slotted in for her below.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid’s XI: Misa; Kenti Robles, Kathellen, Ivana, Svava; Freja Siri, Zornoza; Athenea, Weir, Olga; Nahikari

Subs: Gerard, Teresa, Rocio, M. Oroz, Esther, Lorena, Claudia, Moller, Lucia, Feller

Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1

Athletic Bilbao’s XI: Quinones; Oihane, Valdezate, Bibiane, Nerea Nevado; Mariana, M. Unzue; Elexpuru, Y. Corres, Eunate; Azkona

Subs: Amaia Pena, Paula, Landaluze, Nekane, Monente, Oguiza, Pinedo, Itxaso, Arana, Peke, Ortega

Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Date: 10/02/2022

Time: 18:00 CET (12:00 pm ET)

Venue: Instalaciones de Lezama Campo 1

Available streaming: DAZN UWCL YouTube Channel

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid