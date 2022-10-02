CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Osasuna, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Osasuna in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Osasuna starting XI (TBC): Herrera, Vidal, Garcia, Garcia, Cruz, Torro, Brasanac, Kike, Garcia, Gomez, Budimir.

Real Madrid will have to take care of business without key starters like Thibaut Courtois and Luka Modric. Luckily enough, Karim Benzema is back with the team, which should provide a boost of production for the offensive line. Rodrygo gets another chance to feature in the lineup and will try to keep his good form going.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

