Alcorcon 4 - 1 Real Madrid Castilla: Match Report

Alcorcón 4-1 Castilla

9’ Alcorcón 1-0 Castilla: Pedro Mosquera

30’ Alcorcón 2-0 Castilla: Chiki

44’ Alcorcón 3-0 Castilla: Dalmau

48’ Alcorcón 3-1 Castilla: Rafa Marín (assist: Sergio Arribas)

79’ Alcorcón 4-1 Castilla: Pablo García

Starting XI: Luis López – Vinícius Tobias, Rafa Marín, Edgar, Marvel – Javier Villar, Carlos Dotor – Peter Federico, Sergio Arribas, Álvaro Martín – Iker Bravo.

Pre-match

After three wins in a row, Castilla went into the away game against Alcorcón with a lot of confidence. A strong performance was expected from the young side, especially considering Sergio Arribas’ fantastic form.

Despite a solid performance against Badajoz, Noel López had to return to the bench, as Iker Bravo returned following the international break. Luis López was another addition to the starting eleven, which means that Castilla have used three different goalkeepers in six games. On the left side, Raúl kept faith in Álvaro Martín and Marvel, which has given him good results and improved defensive stability in the last few games.

Punished by a Castilla veteran

Castilla opened with a good chance for Peter Federico, but it was the home team who scored first. After taking a set piece short, the ball eventually found its way to Pedro Mosquera, who scored with his left foot. Those who followed Castilla back in 2012-2013, probably remember Mosquera as an important part of the team playing in the Segunda División (Mosquera played a whopping 156 games for Castilla).

The injury problems continue

Following the last game, Edgar had stepped in at centre back due to Álvaro Carrillo’s injury. With Pablo Ramón yet to recover, Rafa Marín and Vinícius Tobias were the only ones remaining in Raúl’s preferred back four. The frustration was therefore big for Raúl when Tobias signaled that he had to be substituted after just 27 minutes. The young and promising Álex Jiménez entered the pitch instead.

Number two and three for Alcorcón

After 31 minutes, Alcorcón doubled their lead from the penalty spot. Marvel, who has been playing at left back in the absence of Pablo Ramón, was the one making the challenge. However, the replay showed that the penalty was very soft. There was minimal contact (if any at all).

The home team had the momentum, and just before half time they punished Castilla again, scoring from a low cross.

Castilla hit one back

The team talk seemed to have worked, as Castilla came flying out of the starting blocks after half time. Arribas found Rafa Marín at the far post, and the centre back hit the ball perfectly on a volley, scoring his second goal of the season.

The team kept creating chances, but couldn’t convert them into goals. Instead, Alcorcón scored their fourth goal of the game from a counter.

Upcoming game

If any Castilla followers were hoping that the team had started to turn around the poor away form (after an impressive 5-1 win against Sanse), they probably have to think again. Castilla drop out of the promotion zone after this loss.

Next up are Córdoba, who currently sit third in the table. This will be played at the Alfredo Di Stéfano, with at least two thirds of the Castilla Corner watching from the stands.