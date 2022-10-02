Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1 - 1 Osasuna; 2022 La Liga

After a nearly two week break due to international team commitments, La Liga returned and Real Madrid returned to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on Osasuna. Carlo Ancelotti had to contend with two big misses to his lineup because of injury: Luka Modric and Thibaut Courtois. The Croatian was replaced by Dani Ceballos and the Belgian keeper was replaced by his understudy, Andriy Lunin. A fluke goal from Vinicius Junior, a mistake from Lunin, and a missed penalty from Karim Benzema meant Real Madrid could only manage a draw.

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—4: Got his positioning wrong on the Osasuna goal. Rarely tested on the night, but failed in a pivotal moment.

Dani Carvajal—6: A fun battle with Abde — one of the leagues best dribblers who thrives in 1 v 1 situations. Abde won his fair share of duels, but Carvajal did as well. The right back was solid going forward, producing some tantalizing crosses.

Toni Rudiger—9: Fantastic game from the German. Resolute in 1 v 1 opportunities and swept up any and all danger. Played inch perfect cross-field switches to Mendy and Vinicius.

David Alaba—7: Ventured forward on the under-lapping run through the middle as often as possible. Ended the match as a left back in attempt to provide a greater offensive threat than Mendy.

Ferland Mendy—6: The chemistry between Mendy and Vinicius was improved in this match. The Frenchman had a perfect one time cross for Benzema early in the first half.

Tchouameni—5: Some early sloppy touches and miscommunications with his teammates but eventually grew into the game spraying some nice long balls and winning all his aerial duels. An early misplaced pass in the second half and a poor reaction after the mistake had Ancelotti yank him early for Camavinga.

Toni Kroos—7: The team’s quarter back continues his fine form. Spraying passes from left to right with pin point precision. Produced 2 key passes including 1 big chance and was strangely substituted with the game on the line.

Dani Ceballos—5.5: Active and energetic throughout the match. Combined well with Rodyrgo and would often interchange positions with the Brazilian. Felt like he sometimes pressed when it would be better for the team to drop in and collect their shape.

Rodrygo—6: On nearly all flanks there were some fun battles and Rodrygo + Juan Cruz was no different. By the second half, the Brazilian moved to a central position and hedged toward the left side of the pitch. Had one long distance shot that tested Herrera, but could not put his stamp on the match.

Vinicius Junior—7: Nearly produced one of the assists of the season to Benzema after a nutmeg turn and outside the boot cross for Benzema to volley. A few minutes later, the Brazilian had the opportunity to dance after scoring a fluke goal. The Brazilian was attempting to cross but the ball ended up in the back of the net. Completed 5 dribbles and had 2 key passes.

Karim Benzema—4.5: Constantly pulled off the backline and dropped into midfield to create a passing lane in buildup. The finishing touch still eludes him: missed a penalty, had 4 shots — all of which were off target, and had various near touch opportunities to convert a cross to a goal.

Substitutions:

Camavinga—8: A great impact substitute. Played a number of dangerous chipped through balls, including the pass to Benzema which drew the penalty kick. Wanted the ball in important moments and did not shy from trying to turn the game.

Fede Valverde—7: Played right wing, central midfielder, and defensive midfield in just 40 minutes. Put in a lovely driven cross that Mariano connected with but failed to convert.

Marco Asensio—6: Had one brilliant cross in the final moments of the match.

Eder Militao—6: Played the final 20 minutes as center back to move Alaba into a more attacking position as a left back.

Mariano Diaz—5: Should have scored his one golden opportunity off a Valverde cross from the right.