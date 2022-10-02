Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna

Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna (Vinícius Júnior). Here is the immediate reaction to the draw. Still to come: press conference details, player ratings and the ManagingMadrid podcast.

Thibaut Courtois was injured, which for Real Madrid is big news. It means that instead of the best goalkeeper in the world, the perfectly capable but vastly inexperienced Andriy Lunin would have to take his place. The rest of the line-up had seen far more action in recent times, with only Dani Ceballos receiving a rare start from the boss. Karim Benzema captained a side looking to maintain their 100% winning record this season.

Even with no Courtois, Madrid were always going to expect to come away with three points here. They began to dominate early after seeing plenty of the ball - but the first real chance came only after 15 minutes, when Ferland Mendy could only head the ball wide. Vinícius Júnior then had an effort well saved, amongst a plethora of corners and free-kicks for the home side. Osasuna did get one chance in the first half, and should have done better as it never even challenged Andriy Lunin. Karim Benzema then spurned a similar chance, shooting wide of the post. Madrid would take the lead before half time, when Vinícius Júnior struck the ball into the bottom corner from distance to score a beautiful goal. After a swift VAR check for a potential offside in the build-up, the referee confirmed the goal and a minute later the teams were in for the break.

Karim Benzema has only ever missed 5 penalties for Real Madrid.



3 of them have come against Sergio Herrera in 2022. — Sam Leveridge (@samleveridge) October 2, 2022

Osasuna started the second half well, and managed to sneak in an equaliser five minutes after the restart - as Kike García headed beyond Lunin’s reach. This gave the visitors some edge as they began to bite back and try to take the lead. García almost did just that as he found himself in a great space but could only put the ball wide. Rodrygo Goes tried to get his side back into the game after he shot over the bar, and this did see Madrid regain control of the game. The game exploded when Karim Benzema won a penalty with the help of VAR, (with the Osasuna player receiving a red card in the process) only to miss his effort moments later. He did then manage to score, only for VAR to act against him this time - ruling his goal out for offside. Osasuna had a chance to win it before the end when a long ranged volley was hit towards goal, but fortunately it whizzed just past the target. Substitute Mariano Díaz would then have his chance to be the hero, but his header was placed millimetres over the bar. The referee had seen enough, and called the game with the score still at 1-1. A first draw of the season for Real Madrid.