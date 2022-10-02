Ancelotti: “We can’t use the international break as an excuse”

Carlo Ancelotti did not want to use the international break as an excuse when discussing Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Osasuna. Analysing the game, he said: “In general, the game was good. It was a bit flat at points. But, the second half had a lot more intensity, after the equaliser. The substitutions allowed us to have fresher players. But, we can’t use the international break as an excuse. We’re sad about dropping points, but this was a good opponent and we need to look forward. They were well organised and had a little bit of luck. We were on a great run and now we’ll try to start another great run.”

Ancelotti on Benzema as the penalty taker

With Benzema having also missed two penalties against Osasuna last season, both of them saved by Sergio Herrera, Ancelotti was asked if he thought about changing the taker for this one. He said that it had crossed his mind, stating: “I was thinking about changing. But, he took the two most important penalties of last season against Manchester City and scored them. So, he’s our best taker. It wasn’t his best match overall, but that’s because he’s probably not so sharp yet. He should improve over the coming games.”

Ancelotti on Courtois’ injury

The coach was also asked about the injury to Thibaut Courtois, that was announced on Sunday. He gave an update, telling the press room: “He’ll have a medical exam tomorrow. It’s nothing too serious, so we’ll see if he can play on Wednesday.”