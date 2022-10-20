Managing Madrid Podcast: Elche 0 - 3 Real Madrid

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Real Madrid’s avoidance of the banana peel

The starting lineup

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

Why we should analyze offside goals

Karim Benzema clicking into gear

The passing sequences and higher defensive line

Andriy Lunin’s performance.

Fede Valverde’s goal and overall performance

His positioning

Wild Guti stat

xG and Field Tilt

Toni Kroos and his new defense

Elche opening up in the 2nd half

Lucas Boye

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance off the bench *

Benzema saving a life (literally)

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)