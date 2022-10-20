 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 20 Oct. 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Elche CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

TRES PUNTOS!!

Although we lived marginally offsides for the entire game, another win for Real Madrid. The team somewhat comfortably won the match featuring a Fede golazo, fantastic buildup + goal from Benz, Rodrygo assist brace, and Goalsensio.

Breakout Season?!

Is it FINALLY Rodrygo’s breakout season? Has our faith finally been rewarded? Find out on the next episode of La Iglesia De Rodrygo y Latter Day Santos!

Player Appreciation: Andriy Lunin

Mans had a great performance today and needs to be applauded!

Haaland Loading?

Reports state that Haaland could be available for 200M in 2024. The young man is having a phenomenal season but is he worth that much in a release clause?

Poll

Should Madrid Spend 200M on Haaland in 2024?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes - he’s a generational talent
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No - 200M should be used elsewhere
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid