Daily Thread: 20 Oct. 2022

TRES PUNTOS!!

Although we lived marginally offsides for the entire game, another win for Real Madrid. The team somewhat comfortably won the match featuring a Fede golazo, fantastic buildup + goal from Benz, Rodrygo assist brace, and Goalsensio.

Breakout Season?!

Is it FINALLY Rodrygo’s breakout season? Has our faith finally been rewarded? Find out on the next episode of La Iglesia De Rodrygo y Latter Day Santos!

Rodrygo has more goal contributions than Dembele and Raphinha combined this season pic.twitter.com/phueyt5P9J — Chava (@Chava_snr) October 19, 2022

So happy to see Carlo focusing on how to get the best out of Rodrygo, I was worried he’d continue playing him as a stale right winger, now he’s so involved and he’ll get better each week. What a player when he’s confident. A breakthrough season — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) October 19, 2022

Player Appreciation: Andriy Lunin

Mans had a great performance today and needs to be applauded!

HUGE save from Andriy Lunin pic.twitter.com/FF4PRyvD7g — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) October 19, 2022

Lunin has more cleansheets than Courtois this season.... pic.twitter.com/kifcHyxWLF — Rk (@RkFutbol) October 19, 2022

Haaland Loading?

Reports state that Haaland could be available for 200M in 2024. The young man is having a phenomenal season but is he worth that much in a release clause?

️| JUST IN: Erling Haaland’s release clause is €200M. It will be available in 2024. @FabrizioRomano — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 19, 2022