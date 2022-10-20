Courtois rejoins Real Madrid squad in training

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois rejoined the squad in training this Thursday and will be ready to make his return to the team this Saturday, when Madrid will host Sevilla. Courtois had been out for a month with pain on his sciatica nerve, and while the coaching staff expected him to be back for last Sunday’s El Clasico, he needed some more time.

Courtois’ return will be very helpful, even if backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin had completed quality performances recently. Courtois is the world’s best goalkeeper and having him back will increase Madrid’s chances of keeping clean sheets and earning victories week in and week out.

Real Madrid’s upcoming match against Sevilla could be tougher than expected, as the Andalusian side have shown improvements ever since Jorge Sampaoli took over and became their coach. It will be crucial for Los Blancos to keep their form going as title opponents Barcelona have a tougher schedule ahead.