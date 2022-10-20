Ranieri on Ancelotti: “He is a caring coach and creates a very pleasant atmosphere”

Claudio Ranieri, who has coached many teams around Europe, including Leicester City, Fiorentina, Valencia, Chelsea, and many more, spoke to Radio Marca today in an interview where he gave his thoughts on several La Liga topics.

In the interview, Ranieri had lots of praise for his fellow countryman Carlo Ancelotti and the work that he and Real Madrid are doing this season.

“He’s a phenomenal coach,” Ranieri said of Ancelotti. “What he has won has been won by very few players. He is a caring coach with his players and creates a very pleasant atmosphere. All the players respect him a lot, those who play and those who don’t, and that means that he is truly a great person.”

Ranieri also touched on the current gulf between Real and Barca.

“Real Madrid is superior to a lot of teams and will be in the final of LaLiga and for the Champions League,” Ranieri explained. “Xavi is trying to make a great group of players and he must give encouragement, illusion and strength. And that is not easy. Real Madrid is a team already made and Barça is rebuilding everything”.

Finally, Ranieri was asked about his thoughts on the Balon D’or ceremony and the awards that were given out.

“It is very fair that Benzema wins the Ballon d’Or. He has had a magnificent season. He is a great player who deserves everything,” Ranieri said, before discussing how bizarre it was that Real Madrid came third in the ‘best team’ award. “This is very rare. Normally the one who has won the Champions League and LaLiga will win. Real is Real and deserves more than the others. Many times with the prizes, they do what they want”.