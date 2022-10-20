Vllaznia vs. Real Madrid 2022 Live Stream: Time, TV Channels, & How To Watch UWCL online

Real Madrid kick off their journey in the Champions League group stage away to Vllaznia. Needless to say, this is a must-win game for Las Blancas. Their group also consists of PSG and Chelsea, who both possess the quality and ambition to reach the knockout rounds.

Vllaznia won the Albanian National Women’s Championship last season by 8 points over 20 matchdays and currently lead the league based on goal difference. They made it to this group by beating Spartak Myjava in a one-off match before besting Zhytlobud-2 Kharkiv in a two-legged tie.

Madrid are coming off a 7-1 thrashing of Alavés and need to keep in mind their Sunday league contest vs. the incredibly dangerous Levante. Sandie Toletti’s return is a big boost and will provide another option off the bench, even if she doesn’t start.

How to Watch

Date: 10/20/2022

Time: 18:45 CET (12:45 pm ET)

Venue: Loro Boriçi Stadium

Available streaming: DAZN UWCL YouTube Channel