Starting Lineups: Vllaznia vs. Real Madrid; UWCL Group Stage

Real Madrid are all set to kick off their Champions League campaign away to Vllaznia. Las Blancas will be the massive favorites but must take nothing for granted, as three points are vital in what is expected to be a close fight for knockout qualification in a group with Chelsea and PSG.

Real Madrid’s XI (right to left): Misa; Kenti, Kathellen, Rocío, Svava; Toletti, Freja Siri, Zornoza; Athenea, Esther, Olga

Subs: Gérard, Belén, Teresa, Ivana, Maite, Nahikari, Lorena, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Feller

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

Vllaznia (left to right): Williams-Mosler; Popović, Knox, Maliqi, Gjini; G. Berisha, Franja, Cavanaugh, Doci; Patterson, Bashka

Subs: Raxhimi, Rexhepi, Vuksani, Davidson, Ramadani, Piranaj, Lufo, Borci, Gjergji, Kodra, Šaranović, Panayiotou

Predicted Formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch

Date: 10/20/2022

Time: 18:45 CET (12:45 pm ET)

Venue: Loro Boriçi Stadium

Available streaming: DAZN UWCL YouTube Channel