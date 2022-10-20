Starting Lineups: Vllaznia vs. Real Madrid; UWCL Group Stage

Real Madrid are all set to kick off their Champions League campaign away to Vllaznia. Las Blancas will be the massive favorites but must take nothing for granted, as three points are vital in what is expected to be a close fight for knockout qualification in a group with Chelsea and PSG.
Starting Lineups
Real Madrid’s XI (right to left): Misa; Kenti, Kathellen, Rocío, Svava; Toletti, Freja Siri, Zornoza; Athenea, Esther, Olga
Subs: Gérard, Belén, Teresa, Ivana, Maite, Nahikari, Lorena, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Feller
Predicted Formation: 4-3-3
Vllaznia (left to right): Williams-Mosler; Popović, Knox, Maliqi, Gjini; G. Berisha, Franja, Cavanaugh, Doci; Patterson, Bashka
Subs: Raxhimi, Rexhepi, Vuksani, Davidson, Ramadani, Piranaj, Lufo, Borci, Gjergji, Kodra, Šaranović, Panayiotou
Predicted Formation: 4-4-2
How to Watch
Date: 10/20/2022
Time: 18:45 CET (12:45 pm ET)
Venue: Loro Boriçi Stadium
Available streaming: DAZN UWCL YouTube Channel
