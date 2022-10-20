Managing Madrid Podcast: The Kroos / Cristiano / Hazard / Benzema Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Lucas Navarrete, and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Part 1 (takeaways from last 2 games):

Space, time, and formations

Our aerial display vs Barcelona

Eden Hazard’s playing time

Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga’s performance off the bench

Is Andriy Lunin underatted?

Part 2 (29:34, mailbag):

Would fans hold Toni Kroos in higher regard if Luka Modric didn’t overshadow him

Santiago Solari’s return and Real Madrid’s development of young players

How we’ve been winning games without Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema

Will Karim Benzema still be this good in 2024?

Players in Real Madrid history that we didn’t like

How Cule’s perceive Real Madrid

Our thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour

Should Ronaldo have been signed?

What if we had sold Karim Benzema and kept Gonzalo Higuain?

Victor Wembayana

Real Madrid basketball starting 5

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)