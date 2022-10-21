Las Blancas Podcast: Zornoza Runs The Show vs. Vllaznia

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Vllaznia in the Champions League.

Talking points:

Why Weir was removed from the squad

Questions about Toletti starting

Vllaznia’s conservative defensive tactics and execution

Set-pieces and Kathellen’s threat

Vllaznia’s standout individual performers

Real Madrid’s tactical problems in the first half

Toletti’s struggles

How Maite solved a lot of issues

Zornoza’s impressive performance on her birthday

The beauty of the first goal

Weir being indispensable

The evolution of Esther’s off-ball positioning

Nahikari’s bright cameo off the bench

Warning about Levante’s offensive potential

PSG looking bad

Chelsea’s imbalances

How competitive should Madrid be vs. their next UWCL opponents?

Some info on Roma and Wolfsburg

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)