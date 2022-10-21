Las Blancas Podcast: Zornoza Runs The Show vs. Vllaznia

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Vllaznia in the Champions League.
Talking points:
- Why Weir was removed from the squad
- Questions about Toletti starting
- Vllaznia’s conservative defensive tactics and execution
- Set-pieces and Kathellen’s threat
- Vllaznia’s standout individual performers
- Real Madrid’s tactical problems in the first half
- Toletti’s struggles
- How Maite solved a lot of issues
- Zornoza’s impressive performance on her birthday
- The beauty of the first goal
- Weir being indispensable
- The evolution of Esther’s off-ball positioning
- Nahikari’s bright cameo off the bench
- Warning about Levante’s offensive potential
- PSG looking bad
- Chelsea’s imbalances
- How competitive should Madrid be vs. their next UWCL opponents?
- Some info on Roma and Wolfsburg
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Loading comments...