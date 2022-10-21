 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 21 Oct 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Elche CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

More Trophies?!

A continuation of global recognition of our team’s brilliant past season. Several Madrid players have been nominated by Globe Soccer (an organization based in Dubai) for player of the year. Additional players have been nominated for Young Player of the Year and Carlo for Manager of the Year.

Those Beautifully Nice People At Elche

Elche ( a club that may now be dear dear to our hearts) has given Big Benz a plaque to honor his Balon D’Or. I wonder whether this has happened before? Someone hit the google and find me an answer!!

Refs Admit A Mistake

Disappointed that we are still making VAR mistakes, but I do appreciate RFEF stating that they got it wrong. In the end, accountability is the only way to improve La Liga refereeing and fix any issues surrounding VAR.

Player Appreciation: Fede Valverde + Two Fans

