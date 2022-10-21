Daily Thread: 21 Oct 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

More Trophies?!

A continuation of global recognition of our team’s brilliant past season. Several Madrid players have been nominated by Globe Soccer (an organization based in Dubai) for player of the year. Additional players have been nominated for Young Player of the Year and Carlo for Manager of the Year.

❗️Official: Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, Vinicius and Courtois have been nominated for the 2022 @Globe_Soccer Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/ugsWcmCK7Q — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 20, 2022

Those Beautifully Nice People At Elche

Elche ( a club that may now be dear dear to our hearts) has given Big Benz a plaque to honor his Balon D’Or. I wonder whether this has happened before? Someone hit the google and find me an answer!!

Elche recognising Karim Benzema’s Ballon d’Or win. pic.twitter.com/QdtNmIs8dZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 20, 2022

Refs Admit A Mistake

Disappointed that we are still making VAR mistakes, but I do appreciate RFEF stating that they got it wrong. In the end, accountability is the only way to improve La Liga refereeing and fix any issues surrounding VAR.

| There was an issue in VAR's technology last night, as they called offside on Benzema on Alaba’s goal by counting his elbow The incident has been noted and they are working to fix it. They have notified Real Madrid that they got it wrong. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 20, 2022

Player Appreciation: Fede Valverde + Two Fans