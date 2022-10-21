Benzema: “It was the best season of my career”

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema talked to the club’s official TV and shared his thoughts after winning the 2022 Ballon D’Or while also reviewing a historic 2021-2022 season for himself and for the club.

“It was the best season of my career because at the end of it I won the Ballon d’Or. I’d been dreaming about it since I was a kid. I was the best season of my career. I’ve fulfilled the three dreams I had in my life: to buy a house for my mother, to sign for Real Madrid because it’s the greatest club in the world and the third was the Ballon d’Or. I’m really proud of my work,” said Benzema.

The attacker went on and praised his teammates, describing the atmosphere inside the team’s dressing room.

“It’s my family. Youngsters and veterans are the same. Everyone listens to the rest. Those who start on the bench or are on the pitch are always ready to play. That’s why last season was so great for us,” he added.

Benzema was asked about his style of football and he tried to explain why he plays the way he does.

“It’s a bit of everything. When I was a kid, I played with older people and my head had to work more quickly. I had to move more quickly, shoot more quickly. That helps me right now. Now my game’s about one touch. I know what I’m going to do when the ball comes to me,” he explained.

The Frenchman also answered a question about coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has always trusted his quality and potential.

“I know Ancelotti. He’s a great coach and he gives me a lot of confidence. He lets me play my game. He always asks that of me, to be different, but without putting pressure on me. I remember one day in his office he asked me how many goals I was going to score. He made a bet and told me: ‘I think you can score 50 goals’. As I’ve got lots of confidence, determination and ambition, I said ‘ok’ to him. He’s a coach that gives you a lot of confidence and lets you do what you want on the pitch,” he added.

The attacker concluded his interview by picking his favorite moment of the 2021-2022 season.

“On my return against PSG I was 100% fit, but I wasn’t at my best like the rest of the team. Then I told myself that we had to get our act together. From that moment, we started to score goals and make history. The hat-trick against PSG was a day I’ll always remember because we fought back to win on a magical night at the Bernabéu. I enjoyed the moment. I can’t say what happened inside, but I can only say I put everything into it and I helped my teammates. It was difficult to do it because I scored three goals against a team that could’ve won the Champions League,” he said.