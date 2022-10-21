Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Sevilla

Real Madrid have published the squad list for Saturday's match against Sevilla and the good news is that Karim Benzema is on it, meaning that the striker is fine after leaving Friday's training session with some muscle discomfort.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde and Tchouameni.

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.

Benzema felt some minor pain and some reports indicated that he would likely miss the match. Managing Madrid consulted this matter with club sources who confirmed those reports but it looks like Benzema is fine and ready enough to start.

Courtois is also back with the team after missing the last few games with pain on his sciatica nerve. The Belgian goalkeeper will defend Madrid's goal and Lunin will be back on the bench.