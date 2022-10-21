Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid vs Sevilla Preview

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Sevilla’s insanely turmoil-filled season

Did Julen Lopetegui deserve to be sacked?

Their drop off in centre-backs

Lack of replacements and recruiting

What are Sevilla’s tactical issues?

Has Jorge Sampaoli changed anything?

Oliver Torres

Isco’s season

Will Karim Benzema start?

What kind of block will Sampaoli deploy?

Sevilla’s current squad health

Sevilla’s starting XI

Key matchups

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)