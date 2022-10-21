Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Diego criticizes Kiyan’s Clasico article + Kiyan’s response

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Diego’s criticism of Kiyan’s article and Kiyan’s answers (this talking point doesn’t end until the last second of the podcast)

A debate on who had more ‘intensity’ in El Clasico

Referee conspiracies

Secret deals

What qualifies as a scandal

Frenkie at the 6

Kiyan’s view of Xavi Hernandez and Pep Guardiola

Closure on the biggest fight Kiyan and Diego have ever had

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Patron legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas