Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Diego criticizes Kiyan’s Clasico article + Kiyan’s response

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Diego’s criticism of Kiyan’s article and Kiyan’s answers (this talking point doesn’t end until the last second of the podcast)
- A debate on who had more ‘intensity’ in El Clasico
- Referee conspiracies
- Secret deals
- What qualifies as a scandal
- Frenkie at the 6
- Kiyan’s view of Xavi Hernandez and Pep Guardiola
- Closure on the biggest fight Kiyan and Diego have ever had
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
