Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Diego criticizes Kiyan’s Clasico article + Kiyan’s response

Kiyan and Diego record the rawest episode in the podcast’s history

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Diego’s criticism of Kiyan’s article and Kiyan’s answers (this talking point doesn’t end until the last second of the podcast)
  • A debate on who had more ‘intensity’ in El Clasico
  • Referee conspiracies
  • Secret deals
  • What qualifies as a scandal
  • Frenkie at the 6
  • Kiyan’s view of Xavi Hernandez and Pep Guardiola
  • Closure on the biggest fight Kiyan and Diego have ever had
  • And more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Patron legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

