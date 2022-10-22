 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 22 Oct 2022

Another Juninho Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Elche v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Another Day At Work

Ladies and Gentlemen - it’s Match Day!!! Another opportunity for 3 points and another week closer to Week 38. Today we face Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu. You ready?!

If. you have some free time, rewatch the highlights from our inspirational comeback the last time we faced Sevilla.

More Propoganda From La Iglesia De Rodrygo Y Latter Day Santos

Como no se voy a querer? COMO NO SE VOY A QUERER? SI RODRYGO ANOTA UN GOLAZO UN OTRA VEZ.

If I Speak....I’m In Big Trouble...

I think we can all read between the lines here....

Player Appreciation: Antonio Rudiger

Is it too early to say that Rudi gives off Pepe vibes??!

Just wanted to highlight again this awesome article by Kiyan about Rudiger’s performances for Madrid.

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2022/10/21/23414447/antonio-rudigers-defending-and-ability-on-the-ball-has-been-on-full-display

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid