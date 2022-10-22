Daily Thread: 22 Oct 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Another Day At Work

Ladies and Gentlemen - it’s Match Day!!! Another opportunity for 3 points and another week closer to Week 38. Today we face Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu. You ready?!

If. you have some free time, rewatch the highlights from our inspirational comeback the last time we faced Sevilla.

More Propoganda From La Iglesia De Rodrygo Y Latter Day Santos

Como no se voy a querer? COMO NO SE VOY A QUERER? SI RODRYGO ANOTA UN GOLAZO UN OTRA VEZ.

Rodrygo deserves way more hype pic.twitter.com/ZOLLn9PXv9 — TC (@totalcristiano) October 21, 2022

If I Speak....I’m In Big Trouble...

I think we can all read between the lines here....

️| “Is there an exclusive release clause for Haaland to join Real Madrid in 2024?”



️| Haaland’s agent: “The good & bad about being a lawyer is that you know what you cannot say.” @DiMarzio pic.twitter.com/0E2cq0cx3l — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 21, 2022

Player Appreciation: Antonio Rudiger

Is it too early to say that Rudi gives off Pepe vibes??!

Just wanted to highlight again this awesome article by Kiyan about Rudiger’s performances for Madrid.

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2022/10/21/23414447/antonio-rudigers-defending-and-ability-on-the-ball-has-been-on-full-display