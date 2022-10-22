Daily Thread: 22 Oct 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Another Day At Work
Ladies and Gentlemen - it’s Match Day!!! Another opportunity for 3 points and another week closer to Week 38. Today we face Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu. You ready?!
’ !— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 21, 2022
⚔️ @realmadrid vs @SevillaFC
Santiago Bernabeu
⏱ 21:00 (Spanish time).
La Liga pic.twitter.com/uFo6BeJigD
If. you have some free time, rewatch the highlights from our inspirational comeback the last time we faced Sevilla.
More Propoganda From La Iglesia De Rodrygo Y Latter Day Santos
Como no se voy a querer? COMO NO SE VOY A QUERER? SI RODRYGO ANOTA UN GOLAZO UN OTRA VEZ.
Rodrygo deserves way more hype pic.twitter.com/ZOLLn9PXv9— TC (@totalcristiano) October 21, 2022
If I Speak....I’m In Big Trouble...
I think we can all read between the lines here....
️| “Is there an exclusive release clause for Haaland to join Real Madrid in 2024?”— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 21, 2022
️| Haaland’s agent: “The good & bad about being a lawyer is that you know what you cannot say.” @DiMarzio pic.twitter.com/0E2cq0cx3l
Player Appreciation: Antonio Rudiger
Is it too early to say that Rudi gives off Pepe vibes??!
Just wanted to highlight again this awesome article by Kiyan about Rudiger’s performances for Madrid.
https://www.managingmadrid.com/2022/10/21/23414447/antonio-rudigers-defending-and-ability-on-the-ball-has-been-on-full-display
