Real Madrid vs Sevilla, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

UPDATE: Benzema will be out of the game with muscle fatigue.

Real Madrid host Sevilla in what will be Courtois’ return to the starting lineup after missing the last few games with some pain on his sciatica nerve.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Sevilla predicted XI: Bono, Montiel, Carmona, Nianzou, Acuña, Telles, Papu, Gudelj, Isco, Torres, Mir.

Benzema had to leave Friday’s training session with some discomfort but he ended up making the squad list, so he should not only be available but also ready to start. Ancelotti might deploy Valverde on the right side of the offensive line given Sevilla’s strong midfield, so Rodrygo will be a good asset to have on the bench in case Los Blancos can’t find their way through the game.

Real Madrid will try to keep their good form going to maintain the lead in the table, something which could be crucial ahead of the upcoming break due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/22/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

