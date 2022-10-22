Real Madrid vs Sevilla 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Sevilla in what will be a very important home game barely a week after the win in El Clasico. Los Blancos still have a three-point lead in the table and they will still have to take care of business in order to keep that cushion in La Liga, with Barcelona having a tougher schedule before the upcoming break.

Sevilla have been far from brilliant so far this season but they’ve shown some improvements ever since Jorge Sampaoli took over and became their coach. They play with intensity and will be a tough team to beat even if Madrid will play at home.

Benzema will not be available with muscle fatigue as the team published a medical report Saturday morning, so Los Blancos will have to find a way to be productive offensively even without the reigning Ballon D’Or winner. Rodrygo will be the one replacing him.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/22/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

