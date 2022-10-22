OFFICIAL: Benzema out against Sevilla with muscle fatigue

Real Madrid have published a medical report announcing that striker Karim Benzema suffers muscle fatigue on his left thigh, a small physical problem which will keep him out of Saturday’s home match against Sevilla.

Benzema had to leave Friday’s training session with this small problem but he made the squad list anyway. However, he was still feeling some pain this Saturday morning and the player himself along with the coaching staff and the medical staff have decided to rule him out of the game in order to prevent a serious injury.

Rodrygo will replace Benzema in the starting lineup playing in the center of the offense, a position where he managed to shine during the past Madrid Derby against Atletico. If he can keep it up, Real Madrid should be fine without Benzema. Valverde will be deployed on the right side of the defensive line, which should help Tchouameni, Kroos and Modric.