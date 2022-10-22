 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Sevilla, 2022 La Liga

It’s time for Rodrygo to replace Benzema again.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Sevilla in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo.

Sevilla starting XI (TBC): Bono, Montiel, Carmona, Nianzou, Acuña, Telles, Papu, Gudelj, Isco, Oliver Torres, Rafa Mir.

Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema once again and Rodrygo will have another chance to prove his worth after what’s been a very solid season for him so far. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is back in the lineup and should give the defensive line a boost.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/22/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

