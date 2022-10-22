Preview, Squad List, Team News: Levante vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid visit Levante at 11:00 CET (5:00 am ET) on Sunday, October 23rd. This will be one of our toughest early tests in the league. Levante are not to be taken lightly. Their forward line has been bolstered by the signing of the widely-underrated Mayra Ramírez — who has tortured Madrid in the past — from Sporting Huelva.

Mayra Ramírez of @sportinghuelva might be the most terrifying non-Barcelona opponent Real Madrid have faced all season.



She was bigger, stronger, faster, & more skilled than any defender Las Blancas threw at her yesterday & she very nearly caused a shocking upset all by herself. pic.twitter.com/IParvXmDca — Om Arvind (@OmVAsports) May 3, 2021

Levante also look better as a unit after a coaching change (José Luis Sánchez Vera for Ángel Villacampa), while Alba Redondo (another perenially-underrated figure) remains as dangerous as ever going in behind. Center forward Nataša Andonova doesn’t provide the same impact as those two but does the necessary duties to help her strike partners shine.

Levante: Mayra Ramírez & Alba Redondo



Incredibly deadly bursting in behind, the duo are powering the most underrated offense in the league. Nataša Andonova allows these stars to shine by doing unselfish center-forward work. The box is never safe vs. them. pic.twitter.com/JRi93DN7t6 — Om Arvind (@OmVAsports) October 21, 2022

Real Madrid are the second-best team in the league and should fear only a handful of opponents in the world, but it would be a massive statement if they could comprehensively beat Levante. In the event of that, Las Blancas might be even better than I thought (and I think they are extremely good already). That being said, just a win would suffice, especially considering who is missing from the squad.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: Kenti, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, Maite, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Weir (injury), Corredera (maternity leave)

That’s right — Caroline Weir is out after picking up some kind of knock before Madrid took to the pitch vs. Vllaznia. This is a big blow. Despite what was ultimately a comfortably victory in Europe, the team still clearly missed her presence. Now is a great time for someone who wants more minutes to step up.

Remember you can watch all Liga F games on one of DAZN’s two YouTube channels: DAZN ES or DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League. Furthermore, Managing Madrid always puts up ‘How To Watch’ articles before each game.