Ancelotti: “Vinícius had two assists that were better than some goals”

Real Madrid overcame Sevilla 3-1 on Saturday night thanks to goals from Luka Modrić, Lucas Vázquez and Fede Valverde. It wasn’t as easy as might have been expected, but Carlo Ancelotti was happy with the way his side came through the game. Analysing it as a whole, he said: “We expected them to try to control possession and they tried to. But, in the first half we pressed well. In the second, it was tougher. When they equalised, there was a point when it felt like they had more control, but then we had those two pieces of play where we could take over.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius’ performance

Even if he didn’t score himself, Vinícius provided two really good assists in this game. On that, Ancelotti said: “Vinícius gave two assists, but two assists to basically make a goal. To me, that can be even better than scoring a goal yourself and I told him that. I told him he should be really happy with what he did today because he should great humility.”

Ancelotti on Benzema’s injuries

The coach was asked about the fact that Benzema has already missed so many games with physical issues this season. He stated: “We’re not worried about him. This issue is a really minor one. I think he’ll be back for our game next Sunday vs Girona.”

Ancelotti on Rodrygo as a false nine

Rodrygo has been able to lead the Real Madrid on occasion this season, sometimes filling in for Benzema, and Ancelotti was asked about his position. He said: “Rodrygo is moving around right now and doesn’t have a fixed position, like Benzema. His ability to move around is important for us.

Ancelotti on Valverde’s Ballon d’Or chances

Asked if the Valverde could win the next Ballon d’Or, Ancelotti looked to lower expectations. He replied: “Let’s wait a little, no?”