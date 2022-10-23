Player Ratings: Real Madrid 3 - 1 Sevilla; 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid returned to La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu against a new-look Jorge Sampaoli Sevilla side. The game ended 3-1 in favor of Los Blancos with goals from Modric, Lucas Vazquez, and Valverde. Below are Managing Madrid’s player ratings for the game:

Thibaut Courtois—6: First game back for the big Belgian and will be disappointed not to earn his first clean sheet of the season. Sevilla scored off one of their few opportunities. Thibaut only had to make one save outside of the goal.

Dani Carvajal—6: A number of sloppy giveaways early in the first half as the right back may have misjudged the impact of the rain. Had a crucial last ditch physical challenge on Lamela inside the box to deny a goal-scoring opportunity. Hugged the right flank all night long and constantly provided an outlet whenever Fede moved centrally.

Eder Militao—8.5: Yet another fantastic performance from Brazil international. Imposed himself early in the match with a strong shoulder challenge on Lamela. Finished with a team high of 4 clearances.

David Alaba—6.5: Rarely tested by Isco and Jesus Navas — without a true number 9, Sevilla failed to have a true outlet on the counter. Sevilla’s lack of speed gave Alaba and Militao the confidence to push the line extremely high with no real risk or consequences.

Ferland Mendy—5.5: A quiet match from the Frenchman who had little to do defensively nor contributed much to the attack.

Tchouameni—7: Showed his quality in evading the press and his ability to carry the ball forward.

Toni Kroos—8: Another day in the office for the German: 113 touches (game high), 97 passes at a 97% pass accuracy, 2 key passes, 5/5 long balls, and 2 completed tackles.

Luka Modric—8: Scored an early goal after a great assist from Vini JR. Managed 3 key passes in the game before tiring in the second half. Was replaced by Asensio in the 77th minute.

Fede Valverde—9: Has made the pseudo right wing role his own, interpreting it to bring out the best of his abilities. Worked tirelessly both offensively and defensively and his performance was rewarded with yet another long range golazo.

Vinicius Junior—8.5: Two assists in the match, but as Ancelotti called out, both assists were for tap-in goals. Tormented Montiel for much of the game and should have scored one or two goals himself.

Rodrygo—7.5: Looks so adept at playing the false nine role given his comfort dropping into tight central pockets and combining with teammates.

Substitutions:

Camavinga—7.5: As always when brought on in the second half, helped give the team a bounce with his energy and tenacity.

Marco Asensio—8: Another important cameo appearance from the Spaniard, who played the dagger pass on the go-ahead goal and contributed with an assist on the Fede Valverde goal.

Toni Rudiger—7: Made the clearance on the opportunity that created the counter-attack for the Lucas V goal.

Lucas Vazquez—8: What more can you ask of the substitute right back? Came on and scored the game-winning goal after making a lung busting run down the right on a lethal counter attacking opportunity.

Nacho—N/A: Late substitution in the 84th minute for Alaba at left back.