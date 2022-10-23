Levante vs. Real Madrid 2022 Live Stream: Time, TV Channels, & How To Watch Liga F online

Real Madrid will take on Levante away from home in just a few hours in Liga F. Levante currently sit in 3rd place with 10 points, possessing a game in hand and a one-point advantage over 5th placed Las Blancas. This can be regarded as an early bout for the UWCL qualification places, as Levante look very competitive this year after signing Mayra Ramírez from Sporting Huelva and changing coaches from Ángel Villacampa to José Luis Sánchez Vera.

In particular, Levante are superb in transition and are also adept at exploiting space vs. deeper set defenses. Madrid will need to be at the top of their game defensively to check both Mayra and the underrated Alba Redondo. The All Whites’ challenge is furthered by the fact that they are missing star player Caroline Weir.

How to Watch

Date: 10/23/2022

Time: 11:00 CET (5:00 am ET)

Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube Channel