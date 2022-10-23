 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting Lineups: Levante vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Athenea on the bench.

By Om Arvind
K.F.F Vllaznia v Real Madrid CF: Group A - UEFA Women's Champions League

Real Madrid are all set to take on Levante away from home. Las Blancas are missing Caroline Weir but still have plenty of quality left over in midfield. Alberto Toril’s side will be hoping that will be enough to get a result over Levante, who hold tremendous offensive potential in the form of Mayra Ramírez and Alba Redondo. This should be an exciting encounter with lots of drama and chances. Madrid can take nothing for granted and will want to play at full potential to leave no doubts about who the better team is.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Ivana, Olga, Maite, Esther, Kathellen, Lucía, Feller, Zornoza, Svava

Subs: Gérard, Kenti, Rocío, Toletti, Nahikari, Lorena, Claudia F., Møller, Athenea, Freja Siri

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3/4-2-3-1

Levante XI: María, M. Méndez, Antonia S., P. Fernández, Mayra Ramírez, Andonova, Redondo, Tatiana Pinto, Leire Baños, Viola Calligaris, Paula T.

Subs: Tarazona, N. Mendoza, S. Lloris, Carol, Estela, T. Toland, Julia, Érika, Basco

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 10/23/2022

Time: 11:00 CET (5:00 am ET)

Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube Channel

